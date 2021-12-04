Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $497.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will post sales of $497.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $490.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $502.55 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $350.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

GOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.51.

NYSE GOL opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 87.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

