Goldcoin (GLC) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $39,605.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.96 or 0.00330364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,749,669 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

