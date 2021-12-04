Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Trading Down 10.7%

Shares of Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM) dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 302,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 103,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Golden Dawn Minerals from C$9.46 to C$9.32 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

