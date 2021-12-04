Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Esports Entertainment Group worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,036,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $1,211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of GMBL stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 76.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

