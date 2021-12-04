Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,854 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,249,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after buying an additional 38,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 59,816 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIIN stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $803.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $171.26 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 24.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.53%.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $135,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

