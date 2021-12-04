Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $837,000 Stock Position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 104.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,966 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Frequency Therapeutics were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 10,150.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 26.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

FREQ opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $58.37. The stock has a market cap of $174.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.99% and a negative net margin of 152.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frequency Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

