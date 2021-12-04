Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $854,000 Stock Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 28.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $58.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 175.01% and a return on equity of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on CTO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $319,360.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura M. Franklin acquired 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

