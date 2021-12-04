Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $866,000 Stock Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 48.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 706.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 37.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,465. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

ARQT stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a market cap of $773.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.