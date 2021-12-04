GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 12,721 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 447.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 616,524 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 183.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 463.6% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 257,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 212,169 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 494.4% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 192,145 shares during the period.

IHI stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44.

