GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $235.92 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $244.45. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.80.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

