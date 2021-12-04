GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 23,684 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 358.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,684 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.6% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,824,062,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $568,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $306.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $767.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

