GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up about 0.9% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.96.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $197.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $157.59 and a one year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $900,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $1,101,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

