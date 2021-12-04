Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Purchases 121,237 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 620.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC owned approximately 0.21% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $60.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.05. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77.

