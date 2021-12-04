Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Up 33.6% in November

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,224,300 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the October 31st total of 1,664,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.

GWLIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $32.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

