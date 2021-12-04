Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,615 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $323.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $209.11 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

