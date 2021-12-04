Greenpro Capital (GRNQ) & The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ: GRNQ) is one of 127 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Greenpro Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Greenpro Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -608.66% -78.19% -55.27% Greenpro Capital Competitors -37.01% -1,621.14% -10.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenpro Capital and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.26 million -$3.76 million -2.81 Greenpro Capital Competitors $1.03 billion $1.91 million -36.08

Greenpro Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital. Greenpro Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital’s peers have a beta of 1.41, suggesting that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Greenpro Capital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenpro Capital Competitors 664 3180 4905 91 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 44.05%. Given Greenpro Capital’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greenpro Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Greenpro Capital peers beat Greenpro Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

