Gregg Owen Lehman Sells 1,292 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $22,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gregg Owen Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Gregg Owen Lehman sold 255 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $4,082.55.

INFU opened at $15.94 on Friday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.16 million, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 48.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 7.2% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 126.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 12.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

