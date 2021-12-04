Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,267 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 96,735.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,477,000 after buying an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 37.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 56,734 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 30.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 31,135 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $47,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $46.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of -0.18.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

