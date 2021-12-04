Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,600 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 259,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GRVI stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,088. Grove has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRVI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Grove during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grove during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grove during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

