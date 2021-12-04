Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $111.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.94. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -95.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $156,767.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $564,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 26.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.