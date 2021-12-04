Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at BTIG Research

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.00.

NYSE GWRE opened at $111.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -95.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $178,594.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $580,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

