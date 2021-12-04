H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Update

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,300 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 989,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

HISJF opened at $21.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. H.I.S. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $26.02.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

