Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Short Interest Up 21.7% in November

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,296,200 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 5,997,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 229.4 days.

Shares of HRSHF stock remained flat at $$3.64 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. Haier Smart Home has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $4.78.

Haier Smart Home Company Profile

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It provides refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, household and commercial air-conditioners, purifiers, fresh air systems, electric water heaters, gas water heaters, solar water heaters, heat pump water heaters, vacuum cleaners, POE water purifiers, POU water purifiers, water softening equipment, dishwashers, ovens, gas stoves, and other kitchen appliances.

