Hailiang Education Group (HLG) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ: HLG) is one of 68 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Hailiang Education Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hailiang Education Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.58, suggesting that their average stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group $213.08 million $199.99 million 13.19 Hailiang Education Group Competitors $486.49 million -$8.36 million -8.44

Hailiang Education Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hailiang Education Group. Hailiang Education Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Hailiang Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group 12.48% 10.53% 6.91% Hailiang Education Group Competitors -0.39% -29.96% 4.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hailiang Education Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hailiang Education Group Competitors 340 1185 1451 39 2.39

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 124.10%. Given Hailiang Education Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hailiang Education Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group, Inc. engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

