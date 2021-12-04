Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at B. Riley

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HASI. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.22.

NYSE HASI opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.44%.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 116.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

