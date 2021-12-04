Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HVRRY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.93. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.96.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

