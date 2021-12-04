Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.60.
Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.91 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39.
In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,017 shares of company stock worth $3,916,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 51.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 23,407 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
