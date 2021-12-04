Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.91 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,017 shares of company stock worth $3,916,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 51.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 23,407 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

