Haven Protocol Price Reaches $7.99 on Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $7.99 or 0.00016682 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $124.05 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 15,521,906 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

