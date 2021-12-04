Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $30.02 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $534.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.57.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $260.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

