Head-To-Head Analysis: Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) versus Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Teligent has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Panbela Therapeutics has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent 0 0 0 0 N/A Panbela Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Panbela Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 411.36%. Given Panbela Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Panbela Therapeutics is more favorable than Teligent.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent -197.78% N/A -95.02% Panbela Therapeutics N/A -84.36% -73.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teligent and Panbela Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent $45.31 million 0.07 -$122.02 million N/A N/A Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.77 million ($0.70) -2.51

Panbela Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teligent.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Teligent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Teligent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Panbela Therapeutics beats Teligent on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of topical and branded generic and generic injectable pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, and cosmetic markets. The company was founded by Jane E. Hager in 1977 and is headquartered in Buena, NJ.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types. The company was founded by Michael T. Cullen, Jr. and Thomas X. Neenan on September 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Waconia, MN.

