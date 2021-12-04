Head to Head Comparison: Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fair Isaac and SilverSun Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.32 billion 7.93 $392.08 million $13.41 28.45 SilverSun Technologies $41.22 million 0.54 $180,000.00 N/A N/A

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fair Isaac and SilverSun Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 1 5 0 2.83 SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fair Isaac currently has a consensus target price of $557.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.00%. Given Fair Isaac’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 29.78% 205.21% 18.25% SilverSun Technologies 1.47% 6.09% 3.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats SilverSun Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management. The Scores segment consists of business-to-business scoring solutions and services, business-to-consumer scoring solutions and services including myFICO solutions for consumers, and associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment comprises the analytic and decision management software tools, FICO decision management suite, and associated professional services. The company was founded by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries. The firm offers solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. The company was founded on October 3, 2002 and is headquartered in East Hanover, NJ.

