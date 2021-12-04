Head-To-Head Comparison: SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) versus Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC)

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Alimco Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alimco Financial and SiTime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00

SiTime has a consensus price target of $312.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.82%. Given SiTime’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SiTime is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alimco Financial and SiTime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SiTime $116.16 million 46.25 -$9.37 million $0.66 422.77

Alimco Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SiTime.

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A SiTime 7.86% 5.57% 4.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of SiTime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SiTime beats Alimco Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Alimco Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimco Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.