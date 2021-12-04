Head to Head Contrast: Brady (NYSE:BRC) & Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW)

Brady (NYSE:BRC) and Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Brady alerts:

This table compares Brady and Shapeways’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brady $1.14 billion 2.37 $129.66 million $2.50 20.98 Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than Shapeways.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.9% of Brady shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brady and Shapeways, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brady 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brady presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.46%. Shapeways has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Shapeways’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Brady.

Profitability

This table compares Brady and Shapeways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brady 11.04% 15.07% 10.89% Shapeways N/A -3,653.35% -9.17%

Volatility & Risk

Brady has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shapeways has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brady beats Shapeways on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products. The WPS segment offers compliance products, which are sold under multiple brand names through catalogue and digital to a range of maintenance, repair, and operations customers. Its solutions include Brady LINK360 Software, Brady CenSys, and Brady SmartID Aerospace. The company was founded by William H. Brady Jr. in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.