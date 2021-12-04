Head-To-Head Contrast: Paltalk (PALT) and The Competition

Paltalk (OTCMKTS: PALT) is one of 220 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Paltalk to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Paltalk has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk’s peers have a beta of 2.96, suggesting that their average share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Paltalk and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paltalk 13.69% 12.61% 9.73% Paltalk Competitors -0.93% -78.15% 1.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Paltalk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paltalk and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paltalk $12.83 million $1.37 million 10.82 Paltalk Competitors $2.91 billion $326.42 million 66.11

Paltalk’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Paltalk. Paltalk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Paltalk and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paltalk 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paltalk Competitors 1202 6034 11270 322 2.57

Paltalk currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 296.04%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 43.62%. Given Paltalk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Paltalk is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Paltalk beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

