Head-To-Head Review: First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) versus FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 53.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FB Financial pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Interstate BancSystem has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and FB Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Interstate BancSystem is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

51.4% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of FB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of FB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Interstate BancSystem and FB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Interstate BancSystem 28.45% 9.89% 1.04% FB Financial 29.15% 14.27% 1.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Interstate BancSystem and FB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Interstate BancSystem $680.30 million 3.67 $161.20 million $3.04 13.18 FB Financial $616.50 million 3.33 $63.62 million $3.89 11.06

First Interstate BancSystem has higher revenue and earnings than FB Financial. FB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Interstate BancSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and FB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Interstate BancSystem 0 2 1 0 2.33 FB Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.05%. FB Financial has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.52%. Given First Interstate BancSystem’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Interstate BancSystem is more favorable than FB Financial.

Risk & Volatility

First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FB Financial has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FB Financial beats First Interstate BancSystem on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees. The Mortgage segment originates from fees and gains on sales in the secondary market of mortgage loans that originate outside banking footprint or through internet delivery channels and from servicing. The company was founded by James W. Ayers in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.