Head-To-Head Review: Summit State Bank (SSBI) & Its Peers

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ: SSBI) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Summit State Bank to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Summit State Bank pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 27.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit State Bank is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Summit State Bank and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit State Bank Competitors 1073 3136 2617 79 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 72.32%. Given Summit State Bank’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Summit State Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit State Bank’s rivals have a beta of 22.22, meaning that their average stock price is 2,122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Summit State Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 30.50% N/A N/A Summit State Bank Competitors 20.76% 10.76% 0.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit State Bank and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank $40.87 million $10.52 million 7.72 Summit State Bank Competitors $12.71 billion $1.60 billion 10.73

Summit State Bank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank. Summit State Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of Summit State Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Summit State Bank rivals beat Summit State Bank on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending. checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others. The company was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

