Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE HTA opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 0.65. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 260.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTA. Truist downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

