Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Heartland Express has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heartland Express to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

HTLD stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.50. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heartland Express stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

