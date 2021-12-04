HedgeTrade (HEDG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.61 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 29.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 4th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $363.80 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 45.3% higher against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SSV Network (SSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.95 or 0.00165885 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

