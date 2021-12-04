HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $149.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heico Corp.’s products related to defense, space and other industrial markets like electronics and medical have not been witnessing significant demand owing to COVID-19 impact. It's disciplined acquisition strategy has been driving its overall performance. The company has a strong solvency position and favorable financial ratio which make us optimistic about its ability to meet debt obligations in near future. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, expansion of tariff on import of aluminum, implemented by the Trump administration, might hurt the company’s growth. A comparative analysis of its trailing 12-month price/earnings ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture. Heico Corp remains skeptical about the eventual impact of COVID-19 on its results, as it is difficult to predict the pandemic's effects.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HEI. Bank of America raised HEICO from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.50.

HEICO stock opened at $139.47 on Tuesday. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.70, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.54.

In other HEICO news, Director Adolfo Henriques bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in HEICO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

