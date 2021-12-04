Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $159.65

Shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.65 ($2.09) and traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.19). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 168 ($2.19), with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 159.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 158.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.35 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00.

In other Helios Underwriting news, insider Tom Libassi bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £217,500 ($284,165.14). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 347,000 shares of company stock worth $53,150,000.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile (LON:HUW)

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

