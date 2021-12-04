Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Helius Medical Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HSDT opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.91. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,640.44% and a negative return on equity of 227.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Helius Medical Technologies news, CEO Dane Andreeff acquired 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $535,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

Featured Article: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.