HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €51.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($58.52) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($117.73) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €94.01 ($106.83).

ETR:HFG opened at €83.72 ($95.14) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion and a PE ratio of 45.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €83.15 and a 200-day moving average of €83.22. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €46.64 ($53.00) and a 52 week high of €97.50 ($110.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

