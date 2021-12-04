HempCoin (THC) Price Reaches $0.0089

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.35 million and $955.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,811.74 or 0.98867545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00038283 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.21 or 0.00689083 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002039 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,314,009 coins and its circulating supply is 264,178,859 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

