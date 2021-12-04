Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and last traded at GBX 2,410 ($31.49). Approximately 31,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 77,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,395 ($31.29).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,446.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,342.71. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.99.

Herald Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HRI)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

