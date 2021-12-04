Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 64,406.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth about $1,912,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 21.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1,013.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,395,000 after buying an additional 125,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,227,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 78.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 482,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.02 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $664.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. Research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

