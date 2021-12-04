Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.88. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

