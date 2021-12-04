Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $120.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

Shares of HIBB opened at $69.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 731.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

