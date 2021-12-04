Hiblocks (HIBS) Trading Down 20.2% Over Last Week

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $30.33 million and $820,957.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00059210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.90 or 0.08247610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00081487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,541.41 or 0.99834876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002599 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.