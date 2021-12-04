Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Hillenbrand has raised its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Hillenbrand has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Shares of HI opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.98. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

